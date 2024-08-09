The Great Apartment Debate
On this week's episode, we ask one of toughest questions defining our time in the Cape Fear Region: Why are there so many apartments going up? We spoke to a concerned resident who shared some very common questions with us — and then put them to one of the top officials in the City of Wilmington's development-approval process.
New developments in Wilmington are becoming ever more contentious, with scores of people going to planning commission meetings and city council to voice their opposition to new apartment buildings in their neighborhoods. Understandably, questions about the rapid proliferation of apartments are often part of broader concerns about the development process in general — how it works, who is in charge of it, and to what extent neighbors can weigh in.
We’ll hear from resident Julie Hurley about her concerns, and get answers to her questions from Wilmington Planning Commission Chair JC Lyle.
Links:
- Development 101: A look at the how the process works in the Cape Fear region
- Cape Fear Conversations: Developing housing in New Hanover County
- Wilmington Planning Commission approves infill project on Oleander and Independence
- After contentious meeting, Wilmington City Council approves Oleander and Independence development
- The Newsroom: What makes a city, a city?
- Exclusionary Zoning: Its Effect on Racial Discrimination in the Housing Market
- How Residential Segregation Creates a Caste System in America
- On the relationship between luxury and affordable houses, and high rent in general: Why is my rent so [expletive] high?