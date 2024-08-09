© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Local
The Newsroom

The Great Apartment Debate

By Kelly Kenoyer
Published August 9, 2024 at 1:56 PM EDT

On this week's episode, we ask one of toughest questions defining our time in the Cape Fear Region: Why are there so many apartments going up? We spoke to a concerned resident who shared some very common questions with us — and then put them to one of the top officials in the City of Wilmington's development-approval process.

New developments in Wilmington are becoming ever more contentious, with scores of people going to planning commission meetings and city council to voice their opposition to new apartment buildings in their neighborhoods. Understandably, questions about the rapid proliferation of apartments are often part of broader concerns about the development process in general — how it works, who is in charge of it, and to what extent neighbors can weigh in.

We’ll hear from resident Julie Hurley about her concerns, and get answers to her questions from Wilmington Planning Commission Chair JC Lyle.

Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
