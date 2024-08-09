The Great Apartment Debate

New developments in Wilmington are becoming ever more contentious, with scores of people going to planning commission meetings and city council to voice their opposition to new apartment buildings in their neighborhoods. Understandably, questions about the rapid proliferation of apartments are often part of broader concerns about the development process in general — how it works, who is in charge of it, and to what extent neighbors can weigh in.

We’ll hear from resident Julie Hurley about her concerns, and get answers to her questions from Wilmington Planning Commission Chair JC Lyle.

