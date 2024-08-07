After contentious meeting, Wilmington City Council approves Oleander and Independence development

A controversial townhouse and condo development on Oleander and Independence Boulevard got its rezoning, following a more-than-two-hour hearing at last night’s Wilmington City Council meeting.

The contentious development had the support of the city’s staff and planning commission, but faced stiff opposition from neighbors.

The project is kitty-corner to Independence Mall, with 24 condo units and 16 townhomes. Tuesday’s hearing drew scores of opponents from the nearby neighborhoods, with some attending in a spillover room because the council chambers were standing-room only.

Originally, the developer requested a version of the plan with a small amount of commercial space. But Mayor Bill Saffo and Councilman Luke Waddell said it was an unnecessary component because of nearby commercial properties, and asked to instead make the rezoning for a higher-density housing district: MD-17.

The developer agreed, and accepted a height restriction of 45 feet on the property to maintain the overall scope of the project. It will likely require less parking with the changes, and is likely to generate less traffic than the previous iteration.

The rezoning passed 5-2 with city council’s newest members, David Joyner and Salette Andrews, dissenting.

Additionally, Wilmington City Council voted unanimously to seek funding for a program that houses police officers in the city they serve.

Police Chief Donny Williams explained why the city should apply for a $2.7 million grant from the New Hanover Community Endowment. He said the program is similar to one from the 1990s, which put police in the neighborhoods they served.

“Officer slots would be distributed geographically throughout all six police districts and the downtown district based on the size of the district," Wiliams said.

Two 'cohorts' of up to 50 officers each will get up to $1200 a month to support their rent or mortgage payments for a year and a half; that amount will increase over the three years to track with inflation. The program aims to serve a total of roughly 100 officers, mostly from lower ranks, to help with recruitment and retention.

The program should last for three years with funding from the Endowment, if the organization approves it. Williams said the Wilmington Police Department will seek funding from state and federal agencies to extend the program beyond that time.

