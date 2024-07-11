Wilmington Planning Commission approves infill project on Oleander and Independence

The project on Oleander and Independence requires a conditional rezoning, meaning only a very specific development will be permitted there if rezoning is approved.

The 2.3-acre site is currently zoned R-15 for single-family homes, but developer Dave Spetrino is seeking an O&I conditional rezoning to build a four-story condo building with some commercial space, as well as sixteen townhouses.

More than 60 people showed up to oppose the development, which is kitty corner to Independence Mall, but directly next to existing single-family neighborhoods. Staff referred to it as a “transitional” development, because it's a lot of land sitting between two drastically different land use types. The staff report gave the project unusually high marks, with no points knocked off on any of its metrics. A representative of the developer said they'd spent nearly a year going back and forth with staff to create a plan that would work well on the site.

Staff recommended approval of the project, partially for its proximity to existing amenities, like the cross-city trail, Empie Park, and local grocery stores. But neighbors raised concerns about privacy, traffic, and impacts on the cross-city trail.

Attorney Sam Franck represented the developer, and said the project would help provided much-needed housing. “We need houses. This is no shock to any of you, but the city is in desperate need of more housing."

The gathered crowd reacted with derisive laughter, and later booed commissioners who stated their positive opinions about the project.

Opponents of the development criticized the process. While Franck was given 11 minutes to argue in favor of the project, matched with 11 minutes for opponents, the commission spent substantial time questioning the developer about the details of the plan.

Terry Coffey came to the meeting to show his opposition, and said it felt unfair.

"I would just say it was a very one-sided process, and I felt like at times there were questions being asked to tee up the developer's position, to sound come across favorably," he said. "It felt like we had about two hours of time hearing from the developer, short time on hearing the objections from the neighbors, and all the points that the neighbors wanted to make, therefore were not heard and were not considered."

The commission did ask the developer specific questions; many seemed to be pulled from letters they had received before the meeting opposing the rezoning. Those included questions about the height, the traffic impacts, and a driveway that would cross the bike and pedestrian trail.

But Franck pointed out that the developer could make even more curb cuts and chop down every tree if he developed the site under its current R-15 zoning.

After several hours of discussion, questions, and a public hearing, the commission passed the item 4-1. Lyle says this project is “exactly what we asked for” with the comprehensive plan, and other commissioners applauded the developer for trying to build more housing to meet the city's needs while maintaining many existing trees on the site.

“I know it's emotional for a lot of change to happen in communities when you're you've lived there for a long time," Lyle said. "They're big, and that's a sign of a growing city. We live in a place where people want to move. So I think about year and a half ago, when we got a project similar to this, Commissioner [John] Lennon said, buckle up, because this is exactly what we asked for, and this is what we're going to be getting. And so I don't see any when our charge is to look at the project and compare it to our comprehensive plan and our [Land Use Development Code]. I don't see any reason to vote against it."

The rezoning now goes to the city council for a final vote.