Cape Fear Conversations: Developing housing in New Hanover County
This year, WHQR's Cape Fear Conversation series is taking a closer look at the four focus areas of the New Hanover Community Endowment. First up, community development. It's a board area that includes a lot of different facets, but for this forum we focused on housing.
This conversation was part of WHQR's Cape Fear Conversations series, a project dedicated to improving public engagement with and discussions about important, difficult, and complicated issues. Catch up on past events here.
Panelists
- Kemp Burdette, Cape Fear Riverkeeper
- McKay Siegel, East West Partners, WDI
- Pastor Rob Campbell
- Glenn Harbeck, former Wilmington city planner
- JC Lyle, Wilmington Planning Commission chair, formerly of WARM
- Terri Burhans, New Hanover Community Endowment