The Mosley Story: Unpacking the misinformation and narratives around the newcomer school debate
Last year, we reported on the abrupt closing of the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley — a little-known but beloved program in the New Hanover County Schools district. Public pushback saved the Mosley program, but developed into a debate over a 'newcomer school' for immigrants who had recently arrived in the United States, introduced as a possible replacement for Mosley. On this show, we unpack some of the narratives and misinformation that became part of that debate.
Links to WHQR reporting:
- Mosley announces closure of high school program, catching some, including school board members, off guard
- Few answers on the future of Mosley at emergency Hispanic-Latino Commission meeting
- Community rallies together in support of Mosley; district votes to extend application deadlines
- Commissioner Dane Scalise asked county leaders to oppose a 'newcomer' school. Here's a little context
- NHCS superintendent announces Mosley will remain open
- New Hanover County school board tries to close the door on Mosley, newcomers school discussion
- A closer look at immigrants and schools in NHC after the newcomer school debate
