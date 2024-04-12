© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
CAPE FEAR MEMORIAL BRIDGE: Updates, resources, and context
Local
The Newsroom

The Mosley Story: Unpacking the misinformation and narratives around the newcomer school debate

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Rachel KeithCamille MojicaKelly Kenoyer
Published April 12, 2024 at 2:00 PM EDT

Last year, we reported on the abrupt closing of the Career Readiness Academy at Mosley — a little-known but beloved program in the New Hanover County Schools district. Public pushback saved the Mosley program, but developed into a debate over a 'newcomer school' for immigrants who had recently arrived in the United States, introduced as a possible replacement for Mosley. On this show, we unpack some of the narratives and misinformation that became part of that debate.

Links to WHQR reporting:

Other links:

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Rachel Keith
Rachel is a graduate of UNCW's Master of Public Administration program, specializing in Urban and Regional Policy and Planning. She also received a Master of Education and two Bachelor of Arts degrees in Political Science and French Language & Literature from NC State University. She served as WHQR's News Fellow from 2017-2019. Contact her by email: rkeith@whqr.org or on Twitter @RachelKWHQR
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY and graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Her story focus revolves her deep care for children, young adults and mental health. You can reach her at cmojica@whqr.org.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant on the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon’s School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master’s in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
