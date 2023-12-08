© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A conversation with District Attorney Ben David, who is leaving office after 20 years

By Benjamin Schachtman
Published December 8, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST

Ben David has served as District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties since 2004. Next year, he’ll leave office, setting up an election for his replacement. WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman sat down with David to talk about why he’s leaving, how he sees his legacy, and what comes next.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
