A conversation with District Attorney Ben David, who is leaving office after 20 years
Ben David has served as District Attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties since 2004. Next year, he’ll leave office, setting up an election for his replacement. WHQR News Director Ben Schachtman sat down with David to talk about why he’s leaving, how he sees his legacy, and what comes next.
