District Attorney Ben David announces he'll resign before the 2024 election

WHQR | By WHQR Staff
Published November 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST
Ben David, an older white man wearing a gray patterned tie and suit, speaks at a podium in front of an American flag.
New Hanover County
/
WHQR
File: District Attorney Ben David speaking at Wilmington City Hall in 2015.

David, who has served as district attorney for New Hanover County and Pender County for 19 years, will be leaving office on Sept. 3, 2024.

On Nov. 27, district attorney Ben David announced that he would not seek re-election. He will be ending his tenure on Sept. 3, 2024.

David was first voted in as district attorney in a special election in 2004 to replace former District Attorney John Carricker, who resigned unexpectedly halfway through a four-year term. He has served as district attorney in North Carolina's Sixth District — New Hanover and Pender County — for the past nineteen years. For the last five elections, starting in 2006, David has run unopposed.

David stated in a press release that he gave nine months' notice to allow potential district attorney candidates the chance to prepare for the 2024 elections.

David did not state why he was leaving office, beyond noting that his September resignation date was, "the right time for me and my family."

Read the statement in its entirety below:

Announcement From District Attorney Ben David 11.27.23 by Ben Schachtman on Scribd
