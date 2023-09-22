Cape Fear Conversations: Housing and Homelessness
On today’s show, highlights from our most recent Cape Fear Conversations event. This is our third event, this time focusing on the issue of homelessness — looking at what factors are pushing people out of housing, what we get wrong about them and what they’re going through, and about how we might help get them back on track.
Our panelists for this event were Katrina Knight, Clayton Hammerski, Karen Garcia, Katelyn Mattox, and Pastor Meg McBride. WHQR reporter Kelly Kenoyer hosted.
Links:
- Homelessness, alleviated briefly by pandemic resources, is again becoming chronic in Wilmington
- In 4-1 vote, NHC Commissioners pass ordinance aimed at homeless people sleeping on county property
- An update on the city/county collaboration to help the homeless
- WHQR Presents ... The Hidden Homeless, a podcast from UNCW School of Social Work
- The Newsroom: What if...? A $350-million political thought experiment