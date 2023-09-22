© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
WHQR's streaming is working intermittently. We are working on resolving the issue, and we apologize for the inconvenience
The Newsroom

Cape Fear Conversations: Housing and Homelessness

By Benjamin Schachtman,
Kelly KenoyerCamille Mojica
Published September 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT

On today's show, highlights from our most recent Cape Fear Conversations event. This is our third event, this time focusing on the issue of homelessness — looking at what factors are pushing people out of housing, what we get wrong about them and what they're going through, and about how we might help get them back on track.

Our panelists for this event were Katrina Knight, Clayton Hammerski, Karen Garcia, Katelyn Mattox, and Pastor Meg McBride. WHQR reporter Kelly Kenoyer hosted.

Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He's a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
Kelly Kenoyer
Kelly Kenoyer is an Oregonian transplant new to the East Coast. She attended University of Oregon's School of Journalism as an undergraduate, and later received a Master's in Journalism from University of Missouri- Columbia. Contact her on Twitter @Kelly_Kenoyer or by email: KKenoyer@whqr.org.
Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille's journey in audio is never ending and she's served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she's not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
