WHQR Presents ... The Hidden Homeless, a podcast from UNCW School of Social Work

You can find the original podcast here.

This episode was produced by (in alphabetical order) Britt Carpenter, Carly Carn, Aishel Garcia, Kalin Goriup, Kara Shaw, Tania Smith, and Ellen Tucker.

A special thanks to Katrina Knight, Michelle Bennett, and Jazmine Trejo for their contributions to the podcast.

References

Boateng, G. O., & Adams, E. A. (2022). A multilevel, multidimensional scale for measuring housing insecurity in urban slums and informal settlements: a psychometric study. The Lancet Global Health, 10, S7.

Chinchilla, M., Ponce, N., & Yue, D. (2022). Housing insecurity among latinos. Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health. 24, 656–665.

Fremstad, S., Kalkat, S., & Yixia Cai, J. (2021). Housing Insecurity by race and place during the pandemic. Center for Economic and Policy Research.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. (2019). The State of Latino Housing [Fact sheet].

Ruther, M., Tesfai, R. (2022). Immigrant neighborhoods and eviction: Hidden housing crisis? Cities. 131.



Music from Uppbeat (free for Creators!):