WHQR Presents ... The Hidden Homeless, a podcast from UNCW School of Social Work
This is WHQR Presents – where we platform creators from around the region. Today’s show is The Hidden Homeless — a podcast created by social workers at UNCW’s School of Social Work. It’s aimed at starting a conversation and raising awareness around Wilmington’s housing crisis — specifically how it impacts Hispanic communities.
Stayed tuned after the episode, to hear from the team that created this podcast!
You can find the original podcast here.
This episode was produced by (in alphabetical order) Britt Carpenter, Carly Carn, Aishel Garcia, Kalin Goriup, Kara Shaw, Tania Smith, and Ellen Tucker.
A special thanks to Katrina Knight, Michelle Bennett, and Jazmine Trejo for their contributions to the podcast.
