Emily Sawaked, Port City Daily

Emily Sawaked is a reporter originally from New Jersey. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, where she studied journalism, politics, international relations, French, and art. She received a Masters of Science from Columbia University’s Journalism School, where she concentrated on investigative journalism at the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. The bulk of her work has been centered in New York City, and she was previously nominated for Rookie Reporter of the Year for the New York Press Association. Her hobbies include writing, reading, playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends, making art, traveling, and cooking (specifically meats!).