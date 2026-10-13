Emily Sawaked, Port City Daily

Emily Sawaked, Port City DailyJournalist
Emily Sawaked is a reporter originally from New Jersey. She graduated from Sarah Lawrence College with a Bachelor of Liberal Arts, where she studied journalism, politics, international relations, French, and art. She received a Masters of Science from Columbia University’s Journalism School, where she concentrated on investigative journalism at the Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism. The bulk of her work has been centered in New York City, and she was previously nominated for Rookie Reporter of the Year for the New York Press Association. Her hobbies include writing, reading, playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends, making art, traveling, and cooking (specifically meats!).
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‘Devil’s in the implementation’: Scholars, candidates speak to North Carolina ballot's three constitutional amendmentsVoters will have an opportunity to solidify three laws into the state constitution during the 2026 midterms. Two propose to put a cap on taxes, one for income and the other for property, and a third could make photo identification required for all voters, including absentees.