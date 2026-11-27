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Today's top stories

Yuki Iwamura / AP Pedestrians shield themselves with umbrellas as they walk in the rain on Thanksgiving Day in New York, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026.

Hundreds of thousands of people are without power after a powerful storm swept through much of the East Coast and Midwest on Thanksgiving. Hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands were delayed during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

🎧 Flooding caused most of the damage and disruptions, NPR's Kat Lonsdorf tells Up First. Several bridges in New Jersey were shut down, and people were seen kayaking through usually busy streets in parts of coastal Virginia. Exceptionally high tides, known as the King Tides, have been battering the West Coast. Lonsdorf says there's still a lot of work to do before roads return to normal, but there is some hope. The storms should move out and the tides should recede heading into Saturday, as people begin their journeys home.

Despite inflation and concerns about the cost of living, Americans are expected to spend a record amount again this year for Black Friday. The National Retail Federation predicts a 4.2% increase in holiday retail sales this year compared with last year.

🎧 NPR's Alina Selyukh says surveys indicate people are cutting back on other spending to spend during the holiday season. She notes that while gas and housing costs have been big drivers of inflation, the prices of goods, including gifts, have not risen as dramatically. She also says she's watching a shift in the trend of how people are shopping. Although most people are doing their holiday shopping online, more are choosing to shop in person.

The Trump administration has banned asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border and canceled thousands of pending asylum applications over the past nearly two years. Critics say the sweeping immigration changes have all but shut down access to asylum. Soon, the Supreme Court will consider whether the president can circumvent Congress and existing federal immigration law and unilaterally suspend access to asylum protections. In December, Justices will also review the administration's strategy of deporting immigrants to third countries that have agreed to process asylum claims, even as some face human rights abuse allegations and cannot guarantee that the asylum-seeker won't be returned to their home nation.

Behind the story

Heather Diehl / Getty Images A pop-up shop for "dots" a personal assistant agent at the OpenAI developers conference on September 29, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Sam Altman announced a new artificial intelligence personal assistant agents named "dots" to rival Meta's Muse.

This essay was written by Stephan Bisaha, NPR's personal finance correspondent

I was at a book club recently, chatting with a small group, when someone from another circle asked what we were discussing. Driven by an instinct to instigate (perhaps a side effect of our earlier heated book talk), I said the "benefits of AI."

After some anti-AI sighs, I told them about a source whose AI agent saved him $50 without him even asking. A friend uses Claude for her retirement funding decisions. Others are turning to AI for holiday shopping.

New AI agents can now help buy gifts, from brainstorming to checkout. Would I trust AI with my own shopping? Apparently not.

Those cheap acoustic panels AI recommended? Only a good deal if I ignored how tiny they were. The griddle it suggested? Too big. Then I started worrying about how much of my personal data my AI assistant was collecting and eventually asked it to forget everything about me.

Forrester principal analyst Emily Pfeiffer guided me through another attempt for my book club's gift exchange.

I gave Meta's new AI agent, Muse, my requirements: a $25 cap for a Gen Z crowd and something that makes noise, per the organizer's request (way to stereotype the radio reporter).

Muse's suggestions? A karaoke mic and a plastic, yodeling pickle. I wasn't sold on either.

Once again, my shopping cart is empty.

My next attempt with AI, though, might not be this holiday season. Instead I'm planning to buy a Tamagotchi for the gift exchange. Remember those virtual keychain pets from the '90s? A throwback to a time when you could take your digital companion shopping without worrying about your privacy.

Weekend picks

Getty Images/Bob Riha Jr. / "Weird Al" Yankovic

Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:

🍿 Movies: The holiday season is packed full of can't-miss films. These are 17 movies that you should see before the year ends.

📺 TV: Parks and Recreation star Amy Poehler and creator Michael Schur reunite for Dig, an ensemble comedy about a team of archaeologists caught up in a series of mysterious events after uncovering an ancient artifact in Greece.

📚 Books: Why settle for one book recommendation when you can get more than 300? Now's the time to browse this year's Books We Love.

🎵 Music: NPR Music's Stephen Thompson and Lars Gotrich join host All Songs Considered Robin Hilton to attempt to build a canon of music for giving thanks, spending time with loved ones and, of course, celebrating food. Check out their playlist here.

🍴 Food: A few years ago, Israeli American chef Alon Shaya spearheaded the Rescue Recipes initiative at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, exploring food's role in World War II. He has compiled his stories and dishes in a new cookbook, Memories of a Good Meal: Recipes of Resilience Inspired by Stories of World War II Survival.

3 things to know before you go

Steve Donahue for The National Dog Show.

/ Best in Show star coonhound Rocker struts his stuff at the National Dog Show; Greater Philadelphia Expo Center; Nov. 14 and 15.

Rocker the coonhound has won best in show at this year's National Dog Show. His glossy coat and big, floppy ears bested six other dogs that each won top honors in their groups. When Dungeons & Dragons came on the scene 50 years ago, some parents complained it kept their kids holed up inside. These days, the once-nerdy pastime is a screen-free parent's dream. Bakers across the country have taken inspiration from Little Free Libraries to offer free sweet treats to their neighbors.

This newsletter was edited by Majd Al-Waheidi.

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