Wilmington is a bee city — an official designation it earned in 2015. Beehives are on the city seal and the badges of its police officers. There is an apiary and beekeeper’s school at Halyburton Park. Globally, more than a third of the world’s food crops are dependent on animal pollinators, including honeybees.

But bees face many challenges, including varroa mites, climate change and loss of habitat, pesticides, and contaminated water. Bees starve in warm winters, when they emerge from the hive, find nothing in bloom, and eat all the honey they put by for cold months, when they are typically inactive.

Scientists at universities across North Carolina are taking part in a multidisciplinary effort to improve the health and longevity of honeybees. They're studying systems, inventing devices, and trying to decode the ways that these sophisticated insects communicate with one another.

David Tarpy is a distinguished professor of apiculture at North Carolina State University.

“If the hand of God came through and wiped out all pollinators, we would be in a lot of trouble,” he said. “We’d be screwed.” But, he added, honeybee struggles are nothing new.

“We’ve been losing something like 40% of managed honeybee colonies every single year for the last 15-20 years,” he estimated. “The difference, though, is that beekeepers grow them back. So we have an oscillating honeybee population, but not an ever-declining one.”

Humans have created a food system that relies on domestic pollinators. At the same time, human activity is shrinking the niche for wild and domestic insects. Tarpy advocates for more sustainable agriculture and landscape-level conservation efforts, saying, “Large agricultural settings are not going to have the wild habitat, the natural habitat, to provide sufficient populations of other pollinators to fill the void that honeybees do, and so it's maybe a band-aid on the system, but it's the band-aid that we've grown accustomed to.”

In addition to understanding how urban and rural environments interact with one another, Tarpy is working to put together the puzzle of interactions within the hive. That includes solving the mystery of queen bee mortality, which contributes to colony loss.

Queen bees lay all the eggs in a hive, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they run the show. And the question of how they die is not always a whodunit.

Chip Rajca is an amateur beekeeper in Wilmington whose book, “The Hive Advantage: Building Smarter Teams Through Nature's Best Network,” lays out his theory that humans have a lot to learn from bees when it comes to organization and leadership. Part of that is how bees make decisions systematically, using tools of persuasion to communicate nuanced messages. Another is how the worker bees take on different roles throughout adulthood, starting out as nurses caring for the developing young. It’s not until the last weeks of their lives that they get out of the hive and start foraging for nectar. The bee community, Rajca asserts, is not just mindlessly following orders from an autocratic queen. In fact, the queen is much more vulnerable than her title suggests.

“Everybody thinks, oh, the queen solves everything in the hive,” Rajca reflected. “The queen doesn't. She really just sets the conditions. The bees will vote — democratically, not representative democracy, but actually democratic. They can set their own new queen and side with it and kick the old queen out if they’ve had enough of her.”

Sometimes, part of the hive accompanies one of the queens to found a new colony, in a process called swarming. More frequently, though, the workers just kill the old queen and start over with a new matriarch. Tarpy is fascinated by recent research that may indicate that sometimes, the hive is a little hasty to depose their queen. (The studies are new and inconclusive at this point, but they raise tantalizing questions.)

“They might be replacing their queens just because she has the sniffles, rather than replacing her for more legitimate reasons,” he conjectured. “So trying to understand that communication within the colony of how they make these collective decisions of ‘off with her head,’ rather than ‘oh, let's keep her around,’ that could go a long way to improving queen longevity.”

Some bees are also willing to kill their own young if the brood is unhealthy or harboring varroa mites, a persistent parasite and disease vector. Dr. Kaira Wagoner, director of the Plant and Pollinator Center at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, made a key discovery while she was working towards her PhD. “What I found was that there were different chemicals called cuticular hydrocarbons that were emitted by unhealthy honeybee brood,” she recounted. If the larvae or pupae that are developing under a wax cap in their honeycomb cell have been parasitized or have a high virus load, “we found that they give off a slightly different signal than the healthy brood. It's very similar, but there's just a change in the quantity of these certain cuticular hydrocarbons that are emitted by those unhealthy brood.”

Wagoner developed a device called the UBeeO assay, or unhealthy brood odor test, to see how effectively the adult nurse bees respond to a signal of poor health.

Part of the assay is a small frame that beekeepers place over a sample section of honeycomb cells that contain developing young bees. The beekeeper then sprays the section with a chemical that mimics the signal for compromised health. If the nurse bees remove a high percentage of the pheromone-drenched young from their cells, then the colony has a heritable trait called hygienic behavior.

“What we're looking for is colonies that can perform this hygienic behavior, which means they are from a hygienic queen,” Wagoner explained. “And then we can take eggs that that queen lays, and we can graft them and raise new queens that are also hygienic.” This is more complicated than it sounds, because the trait is found on more than one allele. And breeding for a single trait can be a tradeoff, since other desirable behaviors or adaptations can be lost. “There’s always a risk of losing diversity, anytime you’re trying to fix a trait into a population,” Wagoner warned.

She and her team are investigating other factors, like how the microbiome, or gut microbiota of the bees, also contributes to hygienic behaviour. This research has not resulted in a product yet, but Wagoner reported that, “What we have found is that the gut microbiota of these hygienic workers is actually different from the gut microbiome of their nest mates. We're trying to understand a little bit more about what's going on with the gut microbiome and whether we can induce hygienic behavior using the gut,” rather than through an elaborate breeding program.

Modern beekeeping means constantly monitoring complex interlocking systems, both within the hive and without.

Dr. Rahman Tashakkori, a professor of computer science at Appalachian State University, has developed a surveillance system using video, audio, and predictive AI to inform beekeepers about the health of their colonies. He says his tool, the Beemon Hive Monitoring System, can keep track of how active the bees are, and how well they are regulating the humidity and temperature inside the hive.

Bees will fan their wings during hot summer months to push the heat out of the hive and reduce moisture so the nectar doesn’t ferment. During the winter, they cluster tightly around the queen and vibrate their wings to stay warm. “We learned that the hives that survive perform these [behaviors] much better than others,” Tashakkori explained. “We knew that they have figured it out.”

The system can also predict if bees are about to swarm, or split off and start a new colony with a new queen, based on the frequency of a sound called piping. Piping is a type of vibration made only by queen bees, usually when they are announcing themselves to potential rivals or preparing to swarm.

“We can, based on the audio, now detect 83 to 84 percent of the swarming that is going to happen,” Tashakkori reported. “Another thing is bees usually just have a flat range of low frequency. When they are just doing their own daily thing, it's a very calm set of frequencies.” But when the bees are threatened, by bears or other insects trying to get into the hive and eat their honey, they produce a much different frequency, which the system captures.

This allows remote monitoring, which is useful for modern bees that are often transported hundreds of miles to pollinate crops on industrial farms. Tarpy wishes there were more studies on how this commuter lifestyle affects the bees. He knows about the obvious ill effects:

“It magnifies the passing of disease from one colony to another, which allows the diseases to evolve to be more virulent, and have these effects on longevity of the workers. And so, yeah, there's certainly some things that you might not be able to see directly, but have profound impacts on beekeeping.”

This year, varroa mites in some Australian regions developed a resistance to the chemicals used to control them. But oxalic acid, which occurs naturally in many foods, is still effective.

Dr. Lok Pokhrel, an associate professor of toxicology at the East Carolina University Department of Public Health, is working on a method to kill adult mites that have latched onto honeybees.

The Varr-Gate is a small device with several bee-sized openings and a reservoir of oxalic acid that sits at the entrance to a hive. Pokhrel explains that as the bees go in and out, they activate the device, which, he explained, “releases a small micro droplet onto the body of the bee. That way, as the bees go into the hive further through social interaction, it will further transmit the droplet onto the other bees.” In essence, the bees have been recruited to spread medication to their hivemates, instead of disease. Pokhrel added that he believes this treatment “also minimizes unwanted exposure that may occur with other types of treatments.”

Public health is a broad field, though it doesn’t always include working so closely with beneficial organisms. But Pokhrel thinks there’s a clear connection between public health and the health of the hive.

“It is important that we and others may find a suitable solution to protect the honeybees,” he declared; “to improve their health and productivity, and also contribute to global food security and public health.”

Pokhrel, Wagoner, and Tashakkori have all received grants from NCInnovation, a nonprofit organization which is funded by a $500 million endowment by the state of North Carolina and $30 million from the private sector to help university researchers commercialize their discoveries.

