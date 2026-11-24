Wilmington Business Development is a nonprofit organization that works with both local governments and private industry on economic development projects, and receives both public and private funding.

CEO Scott Satterfield has led the organization for over thirty years, during which time WBD has worked to help establish or expand businesses in the region, including Amazon, FedEx, GE Aviation, MegaCorp Logistics, and others. Most recently, WBD helped facilitate a major expansion by Corning , which promised to invest roughly $585 million and create 414 well-paying jobs in exchange for economic development grants: $3 million from New Hanover County and $2 million from the City of Wilmington.

Because of that success, WBD has invested heavily in retaining Satterfield. In 2018, the Wilmington Business Journal reported that Satterfield’s total compensation was higher than the heads of other, larger economic development organizations, all of which had larger staffs and higher annual revenues. At the time, Satterfield’s base salary was $264,000; combined with other benefits, his compensation totaled $467,063.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2025, Satterfield’s total compensation was roughly $1.37 million, according to WBD’s 990 IRS form, filed in May of this year. The payout pushed WBD into the red for the year by $462,572, reducing its overall assets.

In a letter to WHQR, WBD Board Chairman Tim Milam confirmed that was accurate, noting that WBD’s executive committee “routinely reviews Mr. Satterfield's compensation — both base salary plus performance-based bonuses — in response to organizational metrics.”

Milam noted that Satterfield’s compensation “may also include retention bonuses and other forms of deferred compensation that do not occur every year and occasionally coincide.”

In past years, Satterfield’s compensation has fluctuated somewhat, from the $467,063 reported by the Business Journal, to $432,892 in FY19-20, $450,366 in FY20-21, $469,228 in FY21-22, $527,132 in FY22-23, and $581,328 in FY23-24.

According to IRS records, while multiple bonuses and other payments may have coincided in the last tax year, it was far and away the highest single-year compensation in the last 15 years. And, until the last few years, it represented more than WBD’s average total revenue, which didn’t top $1.3 million until fiscal year 21-22.

On average, even without last year’s dramatic bump, WBD’s compensation has put Satterfield on par with or ahead of leaders of significantly larger economic development agencies with larger staff and higher annual revenues.

For example, the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance, with roughly four times the revenue of WBD, paid CEO Janet Labar $483,810 in FY22-23 and $541,877 in FY23-24. The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, with five times the revenue, paid executive director Adrienne Cole $399,994 in FY23-24 and $432,578 in FY25-26.

Satterfield’s compensation also put him ahead of all top local government officials , including CFCC President Jim Morton, the highest-paid local administrator in the region, making nearly $430,000 the last year, plus a $20,000 bonus and benefits. It’s significantly more than most nonprofit leaders, including The Endowment. (One significant exception: top administrators at Novant.)

Milam said Satterfield’s compensation was commensurate with the impact of his work, adding that he could earn more in the private sector.

“Our board is proud that we've been able to retain a CEO of Mr. Satterfield's experience and measurable track record. Considering the economic impact of his leadership across our multi-county region, the board believes his compensation mirrors Mr. Satterfield's obvious value to the organization and its work,” he wrote. “Moreover, his skills and expertise might easily command significantly more in private industry. In the real estate profession (my field), a leader of Mr. Satterfield's caliber would receive much higher compensation.”

Milam wrote that WBD hopes to retain Satterfield for the foreseeable future.

“WBD is fortunate to have the resources to support a successful executive retention and performance policy, which we believe contributes significantly to the organization's ongoing results. We also hope to be fortunate enough to keep Mr. Satterfield in place as our CEO for years to come,” he wrote.

Notably, a significant portion of WBD’s resources comes from public investment. In the current fiscal year, WBD is receiving over $730,000 in public dollars from New Hanover and Pender counties and the City of Wilmington.

New Hanover County is providing $367,842 this year, up from $298,473 in FY24-25. Wilmington is providing $114,045 this year, down just slightly from the last two fiscal years. Pender County is providing $250,000 this year, having increased funding by roughly $25,000 per year since at least FY23-24.

Below: Letter from WBD Board Chairman Tim Milam