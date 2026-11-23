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This letter comes from writer, poet, and retired English teacher Marlene Barney. She's also vice president of the NHC Democratic Party Labor Caucus, though she's writing here in her personal capacity. Barney lives in Wilmington.



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This December, the Supreme Court will consider two pivotal gun cases, Viramonte v. Cook County and Grant v. Higgins. Both of these cases challenge efforts in Illinois and Connecticut to restrict the sale and transfer of semi-automatic (“assault”) weapons and high-capacity magazines. The decisions of the Court will establish precedent for other cases in other states.

As a retired educator, I’m very concerned about these cases. From the 1999 school shooting in Columbine until 2025, approximately 154 active shooter incidents were reported at K-12 schools. These shootings resulted in 796 deaths and 1,740 injuries. During my 10 years of teaching in a northern Virginia high school, in two of the most horrendous shootings, Sandy Hook and Virginia Tech, the shooters used semi-automatic weapons. In a crowd, a shooter using a semi-automatic weapon with a high-capacity magazine can kill or injure dozens of people in a short timeframe.

As a result of mass school shootings, schools now hold regular “lockdown” drills. In my school, we locked our classroom doors, taped paper over the glass in our doors, hid behind furniture and stayed away from the windows. My students would ask me what I would do if an active shooter came into our classroom. I assured them that I would put myself between the shooter and them and I secretly hoped that in the heat of the moment, I could overcome my own instinct for survival and do just that.

In this country, so beautiful and free in so many ways, our children, teachers, school staff, parents, grandparents — no one should have to feel threatened or scared just because a group of people want to own weapons of mass destruction that can kill large numbers in a short amount of time. These weapons don’t belong in civilian hands and certainly not in the hands of teenagers and children.

I sincerely hope that concerned citizens will speak out in favor of banning semi-automatic weapons like AR-15s and high-capacity magazines and that the Supreme Court will rule in favor of protecting our children and all of human life.

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You can find out more about Viramontes v. Cook and Grant v. Higgins from the Library of Congress page. You can trace the case history and read related coverage from SCOTUSblog, here.