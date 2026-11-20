In 2022, Brittany Johnson died from a methamphetamine overdose. She’d been sober for 18 months, according to her parents, and left behind a five-year-old daughter and a lot of questions.

In 2024, Tom and Tina Johnson detailed their frustrations with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to WHQR. The Johnsons said they’d struggled to get information about the case. They also wanted BCSO to prosecute the people who sold the drugs that caused their daughter’s death, under the state’s death-by-distribution law.

While BCSO declined to comment on their meetings with the Johnsons, they did explain to WHQR why no charges had been filed, saying that despite a thorough investigation “there was no clear suspect and no clear sale of at least one controlled substance.” Without evidence of where Brittany obtained the drugs that caused her death, or whether they were “sold, traded, or simply given to her,” BCSO and District Attorney Jon David’s office decided not to prosecute.

Related: After their daughter's overdose, a Brunswick County family struggles to get answers

As the relationship between the Johnsons and BCSO became tense, the family began to suspect their daughter, or perhaps one of her close friends, had been a confidential informant for BCSO. They based this in part on a list of recently paired Bluetooth devices from Brittany’s car, which included one named “BCSO Surveillance Unit 098.” Private investigator Patti Hewett (who was recently elected as a Brunswick County commissioner), also found evidence of a similar device paired with Brittany’s phone.

At the end of 2024, the Johnsons filed a federal wrongful death suit in the Eastern District Court of North Carolina. They named two BCSO deputies, Sheriff Brian Chism, and Brittany’s parole officer — as well as five “John Does,” who served as placeholders for people who might be identified as having been involved as the case proceeded. The argument, essentially, was that by allegedly recruiting Brittany as a CI and involving her in controlled buys, they violated policies and put her, as a recovering addict, in danger.

Attorneys for BCSO and the other defendants responded categorically that Brittany had never been a CI. They also argued that BCSO didn’t have the technological capability to install a surveillance device in the manner alleged by the plaintiffs. Brittany’s live-in boyfriend, James Broome, would later sign an affidavit detailing how the two of them had renamed a phone “partly as a joke but mostly to keep people from connecting their phones to the car’s Bluetooth system.” He wrote that “we thought the name was funny.”

In March of this year, the Johnsons voluntarily agreed to dismiss their claims against Chism and BCSO, but not the state parole officer. The Johnsons’ attorney, Ira Braswell IV, later confirmed they had reached a “non-monetary agreement” but declined to comment further. As an attorney for BCSO noted, the courts had been skeptical of the Johnsons’ claims, and at one point sanctioned them, awarding the defendants $5,200 in legal fees because they had failed to produce evidence for their allegations.

In June, the court dismissed the remaining claims against the parole officer and the five John Does for “failure to state a claim upon which relief may be granted.”

In July, Tina Johnson appealed to the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Not long after, Braswell withdrew as her attorney.

In his motion to withdraw, Braswell wrote, “I submitted Mrs. Johnson’s Notice of Appeal only as a convenience to her, and with no intention of remaining as her appeals counsel,” adding that “I have advised her that I presently do not have the resources to fully prosecute her appeal.” Braswell recommended another attorney, from the Ward and Smith firm, but Johnson did not select new legal counsel, apparently leaving her to handle the case pro se, that is, on her own behalf.

In August, the Appeals Court notified Johnson that she had failed to pay a filing fee and to present an informal opening brief, telling her that if she didn’t provide that in 15 days, the case would be dismissed. In mid-October, the case was dismissed.

Tina Johnson did not respond to WHQR's offer to provide a comment.