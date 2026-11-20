Between HD20’s Republican-leaning demographics and the expected Blue Wave, the race between Scalise and Merrick was predicted to be close —and it was, with Merrick edging out just a 101-vote lead after preliminary results on Election Day.

Provisional ballots narrowed that to 77, leading Scalise to call for a recount. That led to both candidates losing a few votes, two for Merrick, and three for Scalise — meaning the final margin was 78 votes.

Though he could have requested additional recount measures, Scalise made good on an earlier promise to respect the results, and congratulated Merrick, saying, “I wish him well as he represents our district in Raleigh for the next two years."

Merrick also congratulated Scalise on a well-run campaign, saying, “I call on everyone to put party politics behind us” — for the benefit of New Hanover County.

Scalise said he’ll return to his work as a New Hanover County Commissioner. Merrick, meanwhile, will leave his seat on the New Hanover County School Board.

The county Democratic Party will appoint a new member, who will serve out the rest of Merrick’s term. The party is taking applications through December 4, and will hold a candidates' forum and then vote on a replacement in mid-December.