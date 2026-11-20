Though incomes have generally risen, the high cost of groceries, housing, and childcare contributed to food insecurity across the state. In 2024, more than 21% of children in North Carolina were food insecure. That included just over 20% of the children in Brunswick county and more than 19% of children in New Hanover county.

There has been no significant improvement in infant mortality and child death rates.

In 2024, child death rates in New Hanover County were up to 45 per 100,000 from 42 the previous year. In Pender County, they were up to 51 from 44.5. Statewide, the rate remained steady at 59.

Unsecured firearms are a leading cause of both suicides and homicides among children.

According to a 2025 report from the North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force, “Between 2019 and 2023, nearly 500 North Carolina children ages 17 years and younger died from firearm injuries, which is double the number of firearm deaths from the prior five-year period.”

The same report notes that the leading causes of infant mortality in 2023 were premature birth, low birth weight, and birth defects. Racial disparities are enormous, with Black infants dying at three times the rate of white infants. A total of 828 infants died in North Carolina in 2023. The death rate for children ages 0-17 that year was 1,436.

The Task Force advocates for greater access to doulas and less youth access to firearms and intoxicating substances.

Youth mental health is a leading concern, as Kelvin Stallings, Senior Director of Community Engagement at NC Child, explained. The difficulty of accessing care was a recurring theme.

“We know that access to mental health providers isn’t equally divided across this region. New Hanover has a much larger concentration of mental health professionals than surrounding counties. In fact, the most recent workforce data we reviewed showed no child or adolescent psychiatrists practicing in Columbus or Pender counties," Stallings said. "Now that doesn’t mean that children in those counties have absolutely no access to services. But it can mean that families have to travel further, wait longer for appointments, and navigate a more limited set of treatment options.”

NC Child CEO Erica Palmer Smith thinks the $451 million child safety settlement with Meta can be put to good use.

“Forty-five million dollars per year for the next ten years offers an excellent opportunity for us to address this crisis," she said.

