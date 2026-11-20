The study showed that a bachelor’s degree pays off more consistently when evaluating the return on investment of one’s education. 73% of those who receive a bachelor’s degree at NC’s public universities can repay the total cost of their degree within 10 years. It’s 57% for those with an associate’s degree.

Nichole Torpey-Saboe is Strada Education Foundation 's Vice President of Research and one of the report’s authors.

She added some nuance to the results, noting that researchers heard that many students are looking for “stability and security and that kind of peace of mind,” more than just a career that earns them the most money.

“If you go to college, then you're going to earn enough to be able to support your family or be able to live where you want to live,” she said.

She added that while North Carolina is more affordable compared to other public higher education institutions in the nation — and that the state community college system is increasingly offering more opportunities for career guidance, there are, “Only a few states are getting the majority of their students paid work-based learning experiences, like internships or apprenticeships.”

According to the report’s authors, “Where [North Carolina] still lags is paid work experience: fewer than half of seniors at its public universities had a paid internship, co-op, or similar experience before graduating.”

Some states, like Virginia and Massachusetts, help fund internship salaries, and others provide stipends to students while they’re pursuing work experience, which can make a difference when trying to gain full-time employment.

As for affordability, Torpey-Saboe said, “We see a lot of momentum around increased affordability, actually, which is not necessarily what you hear. You hear a lot of doom and gloom about college affordability, but for public institutions, anyway, many states are mixed across the country, but I would say many states are relatively affordable for public institutions.”

She added there are more opportunities for lower-income families than for those in the middle, where it’s “still more of a pinch and more difficult.” And she said states like California and Florida are where “you can get a public education and work a part-time job and have no debt, and that's not always what you hear.”

Another issue North Carolina can address is filling gaps in healthcare roles, according to the report.

“Nurses and healthcare technicians are spots where there are still more opportunities, more openings than there are graduates to fill those roles,” she said.

However, the state Board of Nursing approves and regulates how many students institutions can accept for programs and clinicals to ensure students get a quality education.

“Finding enough clinical placement spots can be tough. Sometimes we're seeing states that are looking to rural hospitals that maybe they are short-staffed, and so they would be willing to host more clinical trainees in order to then just up their capacity,” she said.

She added, though, that preceptors — that is, experienced healthcare instructors — should be compensated close to the level of nursing staff because “if you can't earn as much teaching nursing as being a nurse, then it's going to be difficult to attract professors.”

While shoring up healthcare needs more work, North Carolina leads in the supply/demand ratios for professions like data analytics, information and cybersecurity, software development, and engineering.

The North Carolina report also highlighted the state's efforts to create a digital transcript. The General Assembly piloted it through Cape Fear Community College and Randolph Community College. While questions remain about how the transcript project will roll out statewide, the report said the need is there and that students want easy access to information about their education and credentials.

“They get a credential, and then they'll work for a bit, and then they'll come back and get another thing. And the idea is to make that easier for students to be able to have what we call stack credentials and be able to get those verified, so it's easy when they're applying for jobs to prove what they have,” Torpey-Saboe said.

While states are just starting to track outcomes related to these shorter certificate programs, which can range anywhere from six weeks to a year, Torpey-Saboe said there’s evidence that “when employers are screening for things, they do look at [credentials or certificates] as a signal of having skills.”

For example, this could look like a history or political science major earning a Google, AI, or cybersecurity certificate alongside their degree.

New Hanover County Schools is also advising students, starting in middle school, to begin preparing for their future careers. At the high school level, they push students to get ready for after their senior year: the 3 E's- employment, enrollment, and enlistment. This gained traction during the district's former Turnaround Task Force, which has since morphed into an outside committee, Elevate Every Child.

The national report highlighted North Carolina twice. It noted how employers and educational institutions are creating work-based opportunities like the Careers Electric initiative. It also noted the statewide advising infrastructure in “high-needs regions” through Advise NC . This year, the state committed $5 million to expand access to guidance for students navigating the transition to higher education.

Resources and Reports