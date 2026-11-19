On Monday, nonprofit leaders around the Wilmington and Cape Fear area received an email from Dr. Stuart R. Borrett, UNCW’s associate provost for research and innovation, telling them that QENO would be closed at end of December.

“For approximately 20 years, QENO has worked alongside nonprofit organizations in Wilmington and southeastern North Carolina, providing capacity-building programs, resources, and opportunities for connection and collaboration. We are grateful to the community partners, university colleagues, and others who have contributed to this work over the years,” Borrett wrote.

Borrett thanked Sara “Fletcher” Daniels for her service leading QENO since 2021.

“Through her work with nonprofit leaders and community partners, and UNCW students, Fletcher contributed significantly to QENO’s capacity-building mission across the region,” he wrote.

Borrett noted that UNCW Research and Innovation “will continue to value opportunities to build meaningful, mutually beneficial relationships with the communities we serve.” He pointed to a number of other UNCW resources, including the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), the Small Business and Technology Development Center, and the Swain Center for Executive Education.

Borrett did not provide an explanation for why QENO was shuttered. He’s currently out of the office through next week, but the university did provide a statement, saying the closure was part of a “broader review of university centers and programs.”

“After careful consideration, UNCW Research and Innovation will conclude the Quality Enhancement for Nonprofit Organizations (QENO) program effective Dec. 31, 2026. As part of a broader review of university centers and programs, Research and Innovation considered how best to align its resources with institutional priorities, including teaching, research, and student engagement. The decision was carefully made and reflects the university's ongoing commitment to focusing its resources on activities that most directly support the academic mission while continuing to foster meaningful community partnerships,” a spokesperson wrote.

