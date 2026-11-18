Last week, NC State professor Dr. Jane Hoppin gave an update on a long-term study on the health effects of PFAS, known as ‘forever chemicals.’ She reported that, while PFAS levels in the blood of study participants are going down, researchers still need to understand the lifelong consequences from decades of exposure.

Hoppin is the principal investigator of the GenX Exposure Health Cohort Study, which started at NC State in 2020. That was three years after the public first learned that DuPont and later Chemours had been discharging PFAS into the Cape Fear River from its Fayetteville Works plant since the late 70s. The study will follow more than a thousand people from three different communities around the plant for 20 years.

Last Friday, Hoppin spoke at AME Zion Church in Wilmington. She emphasized that PFAS is a complicated class of chemicals on every level. Some are ‘active ingredients,’ which were deliberately manufactured for things like waterproofing and stain resistance, while others were byproducts of those chemicals.

Hoppin explained that the complications of PFAS are not just scientific.

“Depending on whether they were used to make something or just a result of having made something, a byproduct, that influences how they're regulated and how much toxicity information we have," she said.

GenX was originally a byproduct that became an active ingredient. It has not been found in the blood or urine of the study cohort participants, though other types of PFAS have.

The half-life of GenX is only three days, which means it doesn’t take long for it to reach non-detectable levels. Hoppin reported that last year, researchers were able to study random blood samples from a bio bank of Wilmington residents from the years 2010 to 2016.

“We had 119 people, and we only measured GenX in about 20% of those samples. Though other PFAS like PFMOAA, we detected at very high concentrations," she said.

This contributes to the intricacy of the puzzle, because the population in the Cape Fear River basin has been exposed to all the chemicals over the course of many decades. Hoppin added that,

“It's important to remember, even though these chemicals have been removed from the environment to a large extent, the fact that people have been exposed for maybe 40 years before they found out, we want to do our best to understand the potential health consequences of that exposure," Hoppin said.

Kemp Burdette, the executive director of the environmental advocacy group Cape Fear River Watch, is not satisfied with the reduction of PFAS discharge into the river, saying that Chemours is still causing significant pollution. He was born and raised in Wilmington and is part of the study cohort. He says the regular tests have shown him that he has high levels of PFAS in his blood, which gives him and his doctor a lot to think about.

“I do things like have my thyroid function tested. I do blood work to look for any signs of cancer. You know, there's a number of cancers that are clearly linked to PFAS," he said, "I do a scan of my kidneys to check for kidney cancer. My father passed away from kidney cancer. He also grew up here, and so I just try to be as vigilant as possible, and looking for the early signs of potential health conditions related to PFAS.”

Humans are just one species that has shown damage from exposure to PFAS. A 2022 study from NCSU on alligators showed that Cape Fear alligators with high levels of PFAS in their blood were more immunocompromised than alligators in the Lumber River basin.

The Southern Environmental Law Center sued Chemours in 2018 on behalf of Cape Fear River Watch, citing the environmental harms from its chemical discharge. This led to a consent order from the state, requiring the company to take wide-ranging remediation measures.

Though he is not happy about the pollution, Burdette said he was encouraged by a document that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality sent to Chemours on November 9. A statement from DEQ acknowledged the measures the company has taken to alleviate discharge, saying, “While these initial measures were focused on preventing new contamination and providing clean drinking water to affected residents continues, the development and implementation of Chemours’ long-term clean-up plans has stalled.”

Burdette concurred, and pointed out that, “DEQ has enforcement authority over Chemours because Chemours has a permit to operate. They have agreed to this consent order from 2019, and if they break that consent order, then they are violating a judge's order.”

Meanwhile, Hoppin and her research team will continue to study the cohort. Participants can expect a health survey shortly after the first of the year, followed by another round of blood draws and years of monitoring for disease.

