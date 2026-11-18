Related: Now in its 10th year, SEA-TECH continues to excel in career technical education

Michael Kowalski is the owner of Iceman Ski in Castle Hayne , where he makes ice sculptures for a living — he said it’s a long story, but that he found it through “divine intervention.”

When he heard about SEA-TECH High School’s request for support from local businesses, he decided he wanted to donate the over $10,000 machine to them.

“I went there [on Monday] to discuss it with them and to see if they were interested. And bingo bongo, yes, they flipped out, and not every day does somebody walk up to you and say, ‘Hey, I'm going to give you a CNC machine,’" he said.

Iceman Ski Iceman Ski

Kowalski has a newer one, the ‘Cadillac-version,’ he calls it.

SEA-TECH principal Dr. Edith Skipper said, “the fact that he is willing to share it with our school is just a tremendous gift to children.”

He was further inspired by Special Wood, another local business that supported the students by bringing them in to see its five-axis CNC machine in action. The company has also donated thousands of dollars of wood to the carpentry program.

“They were interested in stuff like that. And I happened to have an extra one or one that I needed to get rid of,” he said. The CNC machine is about 50 inches by 50 inches and about six feet tall.

“If it's going to go to a good home, it should go somewhere where they can learn from it, and while they're learning from it, they're benefiting from it as well,” he said.

Kowalski said they’ll learn software design — and then maintenance and use of the CNC machine. Skipper said Kowalski plans to teach the students, and their carpentry teacher Shawn Rouleau, how to use it, likely in the new year.

Rouleau said he hopes that, “We'll be doing something in the realm of cabinet making or sign making. We have plenty of projects in mind, and then maybe even kayak making, because you can cut panels with the CNC machine and then stitch and glue them together to make wooden kayaks.”

The students might eventually try their hands at cutting metal and stone.

Kowalski reflected the sentiments of SEA-TECH student Elkanah Kirk — that in any craft there is a tension between the emerging technology that’s out there and maintaining a commitment to quality and authenticity. Eventually, Kowalski had to switch to some machining.

“I have big, thick fingers, and I'm working with little wires that are literally the size of a hair, and working with chainsaws, die grinders, all kinds of sanders, the vibrations have taken a toll on my hands, so me pinching small wires like that was a little bit overwhelming,” he said. “And I'm not a good solderer, and I got tired of burning my fingers trying to solder wires together. And so my wife said, ‘Just let's look into this other machine that was more or less like a plugin, and turn it on and go.’"

Iceman Ski One of Iceman Ski's sculptures — SEA-TECH's mascot is the SEA-Dragon.

He added that he fought the change for about 20 years, mainly avoiding doing his ice sculpting with a CNC machine, but “my mentor Gary Ross kept on saying, ‘You're gonna have to come to the terms [with this], because somebody who does have [that] comes into your area, they're gonna come and take your customers [...] because that's the way technology has advanced."

Rouleau said this donation will better prepare his students for their continued education in advanced manufacturing and construction.

He’s also looking to partner with the Spark Lab on campus so that carpentry students get experience with working the technology available there — and those Spark students will learn the software that runs the CNC machine.

Related: Spark NC has four labs in New Hanover County, hopes to continue expansion across NC

Skipper also mentioned that SEA-TECH requires all students to have an internship before graduating. And this recent donation is one step closer to the school’s vision of bringing the real world to their students to develop the skills they need for the workforce.

The principal is also looking forward to CFCC’s advanced manufacturing trailer that is coming to the students next year.

