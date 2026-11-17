Endowment CEO and President Sophie Dagenais noted the foundation had made over 490 grant commitments worth roughly $350 million dollars, including what she called the “landmark, signature” $116-million, 10-year grant to reduce the tax impact of the recently passed New Hanover County schools bond.

Dagenais touted the Endowment’s work in addressing problems that impact both the community and the economy.

“They impact everyone. They impact our businesses, they impact our county, they impact our community and our economy," she said. "And that is why the work of the New Hanover Community Endowment is so important and relevant to every resident of New Hanover County, individuals and businesses alike.”

[Note: In an email, Dagenais clarified that she had gotten slightly 'tripped up' during her remarks and that she "did not mean to suggest that businesses are among the people we serve." She added, "Our focus is on residents: children, families, and people working toward a better future. When they struggle, including with getting to work or staying employed, our whole community feels it, local employers and our economy included. And a strong economy creates opportunity for the people we serve. That’s why our work matters to everyone in New Hanover County.]

This year, The Endowment has committed to more than $56 million across 127 new grants, not including the schools grant. For the next two years, 2027 and 2028, the planned budget is $63 million annually. Those budgets are constrained by The Endowment's bylaws, which limit annual giving to 4% of the foundation's average asset value over a five-year rolling basis.

In 2028, IRS regulations governing private charities will kick in, and that ceiling will turn into a floor. The Endowment will be required to give grants equal to at least 5% of its asset value or face tax penalties. Currently, based on its $1.8-billion corpus, that would be $90 million annually. Dagenais noted the Endowment recently hired four new staff members, as it gears up to meet that level of giving.

Dagenais said two of four planned 'landscape analyses' had been completed and published on The Endowment's website, one looking at mental health resources and another looking at early childhood issues. Two additional analyses are also being released soon, one looking at recreational opportunities due in the next few weeks and another focusing on entrepreneurship and innovation due out in early 2027, she said.

Dagenais also made a point that the Endowment is unique compared to many other foundations, saying their $1.8-billion in assets allows them to go beyond conventional philanthropy to accelerate public policy goals.

"We steward a permanent corpus. We make grants. We support nonprofits. We bring people together," she said, as examples of "traditional philanthropy."

She added that The Endowment can also "help accelerate, and our documents expect us to help accelerate major public priorities by investing in community infrastructure that will benefit every single person in New Hanover County: parks, workforce systems, education, public safety, health, transportation, and then some. The idea is not to replace government, but rather to supplement it, to strengthen public investment, and in this way, we, the residents of New Hanover County, will enjoy better services, a demonstrably better and stronger infrastructure, without a corresponding increase in property taxes."

Dagenais also reiterated The Endowment's commitment to following New Hanover County's strategic plan. Deviation, even potential deviation, from that plan in the past has ruffled the county's feathers in the past, but Dagenais made The Endowment's orientation clear.

"I also want you to rest assured that, as our founding documents clearly require, all of our grants, every one of our grants maps to the county's own strategic plan," she said. "This is built into our standard operating processes. On any given day, you may ask us, 'How does a grant align?' and we will show you."

Dagenais also invited the public to The Endowment’s next semiannual public meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2. The event is at Blair Elementary School, 6510 Market Street. Doors open at 5 p.m.; the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.

