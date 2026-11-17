The New Hanover Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Monday to use $5 million to connect properties with contaminated wells to the Cape Fear Public Utilities Authority (CFPUA).

New Hanover County will receive about $17 million over the next ten years from a settlement with Chemours, which is responsible for decades of discharging PFAS into the Cape Fear River.

Related: NC Attorney General announces nearly $600-million settlement with DuPont and Chemours

Next year, the county will start connecting over 500 residential and non-residential properties to utility water. Assistant County Manager Jessica Loeper summarized the project for the board.

“We would connect two types of properties: one that's adjacent to existing water lines that have been tested and show PFAS in their well testing, as well as properties that are adjacent to new water lines that CFPUA is going to be extending over the next few years. Those extension projects are in some of our most vulnerable areas of PFAS contamination and in low- to moderate-income communities," Loeper said. "That three years coincides with CFPUA's planned extension projects and their construction schedule, and we're recommending that any level of PFAS be eligible for this program. And we're also not proposing any income restrictions in order to be eligible.”

The county will fund up to $25,000 per property to connect to existing CFPUA water mains. CFPUA is also planning 15 water extension projects over the next three years. The county will fund an estimated cost of $10,000 per property for connections along the new water mains. At this time, 508 properties may qualify for connections, but that number could fluctuate.

Newly connected property owners would have to pay water bills going forward. The next steps are crafting agreements and establishing a website with more information, eligibility requirements, and an application process. Outreach to homeowners will begin early next year.

Notably, the county's share of the nearly $600-million deal with Chemours was initially announced as being $22.8 million. But, after legal fees and litigation costs, the county netted about $17 million.

According to a county spokesperson, all the local governments that were part of the settlement, including New Hanover County, were represented by Dallas-based law firm Baron & Budd, which worked on a 25% contingency. Litigation expenses were split in proportion to each local government’s recovery, the county said.