Video games, anime, and internet culture have inspired an entire generation of artists. For some of them, those interests became more than something they enjoyed – they became the subject of their music.

That’s the world explored in Making It Anyway: The Story of Nerdcore, a new documentary coming to Wilmington as part of the Cucalorus Film Festival. Director John Gelardi and Wilmington-based producer and cinematographer Alex Hoelscher spent years following the artists and community behind nerdcore, a movement that began online and has grown into a worldwide creative community.

So, what exactly is nerdcore?

Probably the first question about nerdcore for anyone who isn’t already familiar with it is, ‘what type of music is this?’ Gelardi says nerdcore isn’t really a genre in the traditional sense.

Gelardi said, “A nerdcore artist might make rap, rock, jazz, or even orchestral music, it's not locked into a genre. Any Nerdcore song can be any genre, and they typically blend. ‘Nerdcore’ is more about what the music is about. It has subject material that someone is passionate about, usually nerdy things in pop culture. It can even be a really particular lifestyle that would qualify under Nerdcore. But usually it is video games, anime, and pop culture”.

That idea helped shape the film’s title. “Making It Anyway” came late in the process. For a long time, the project was simply called Nerdcore Doc or Untitled Documentary. But Gelardi says the new title reflected what he saw in the artists who helped build the movement: they were going to make the music whether anyone was watching it or not.

From Wilmington to the world

There is also a Wilmington connection to the documentary.

Hoelscher is based here, and when the project began, Gelardi and members of JT Music, a popular nerdcore rap and pop culture duo (which now has over 5 million followers) were also based in the area. That gave the filmmakers a chance to sit down together, talk through the idea, and figure out who needed to be part of the story.

Hoelscher said, “John and JT Music were based here originally as well, and when we started this documentary, we were in the same place, which was nice because we bounced ideas around to each other.”

He added, “Honestly, John was the catalyst behind who needed to be in this documentary.”

Hoelscher said he put a lot of energy into post-production.

“I would choreograph making sure we get equipment because when you're traveling to London or going to LA, you know, we didn't always have the budget to just rent gear wherever we went,” he said. “So sometimes we had to get a little scrappy with our interview lights and packing them and making sure they fit on the flights and making sure we had all the tools we needed to film”.

Hoelscher said they could probably could have produced the film anywhere, but chose Wilmington.

“It was just, our title ‘Wilmington’ was that we were here, and obviously there's a great creative community here,” he said.

The moments that stayed with them

Some of the best moments in the documentary came from simply spending time with the artists, Hoelscher said. One of his favorites happened while filming an artist named Brysi.

The crew was filming him fishing at a pond behind his house. It was cold, and while they talked, Brysi compared making content to fishing. ‘You keep casting,’ Brysi's analogy went. ‘But you never know what is going to take the bait.’

For Hoelscher, the comparison captured something about what it is like to build an audience online.

“You don’t know what’s going to get popular; you don’t know what’s going to hit,” he said.

Later, Bryce picked up an acoustic guitar and started singing. The song, “I Wish I Had a Jetpack,” ended up in the documentary. The song is about wanting to escape, and the filmmakers connected that idea to the way people use video games and other forms of entertainment to step away from everyday life.

Another moment came from MegaRan, one of the earlier artists in the nerdcore movement. He told the filmmakers about using a PlayStation to make music. He would put tracks into the system, record samples, and let it run while he worked on his mixes. And when MegaRan eventually went into a professional recording studio, he brought the PlayStation with him.

Hoelscher said, “He was literally making music with his PlayStation. So, he would put tracks in his PlayStation, record samples, leave it on for days at a time as he built these mixes, and I just thought that was so crazy because for a lot of these people, video games are inspiring the music and for him, they were, but then also they were the tool to make the music.”

More than the music

While Nerdcore: Making It Anyway is about a particular music community, Gelardi said the story is also about something much bigger – what it really takes to create something and build an audience online.

Gelardi said, ”Content creation is such a new and exciting thing that so many people follow, or they want to understand. They don’t know what goes into it, or maybe they’re curious about the people behind the content or what it takes. And so, we focus on Nerdcore, but if you take a step back, everything here in terms of the experience and the expectations that these creators feel, as artists or commercial artists or content creators, however they want to put themselves under that box, it’s kind of showing what that might look like and what the sacrifices might be”.

He added, “I think that’s what I really like about it is that it kind of just shows that it’s not easy. A lot of people see the end result, you know, the overnight success. You’ll put yourself in front of a camera and then you upload it and that’s all there is to it. So that’s kind of what I really like about the insight it gives.”

Hoelscher also came into the project with a limited view of the larger nerdcore community, mostly based on his connection to the scene through his production work with JT Music. Making the documentary introduced him to artists from different generations and showed him how much larger the community had become.

Gelardi had the relationships that helped bring many of those artists into the film. The documentary includes early figures in the movement, including MC Frontalot and MC Lars, along with artists from later generations. That range also helped the filmmakers show how the movement has changed over time.

You don't have to be a nerd

Gelardi hopes people who know nothing about nerdcore will still find something in the film.

“Yeah, especially if they don't consider themselves nerds, I would assume maybe they're not consuming a lot of content online, so maybe just to understand what things look like behind the scenes,” he said. “It's not just an idea, it's not these people in their bedrooms working on music, you know, it has a lot behind it, in terms of impact and reach. Money to be frank, and then just a community, a vast community behind it. Hopefully, they realize that there is a greater world in all these online spaces and communities that exist”.

There are artists making a living from their work. There are fans who have built communities around it. And there is an entire creative economy that has developed around interests that once might have been dismissed as simply “nerdy.”

The filmmakers also hope the documentary gives people a better understanding of the online spaces where those communities exist.

For Gelardi, that was always part of the bigger story.

The film is about nerdcore, but it is also about what happens when people find something they love and decide to keep creating — even when there is no guarantee anyone will pay attention.

Making It Anyway: The Story of Nerdcore screens Friday, Nov. 20, at 6:45 p.m. as part of the Cucalorus Film Festival in Wilmington.

Tickets are available through Cucalorus and at nerdcoredoc.com.

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment.