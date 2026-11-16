Construction on the $16 million, 10-lane indoor pool starts now — and is expected to finish by the end of 2027. The new facility will be connected to the 6-lane, 25-yard pool currently in use.

David Sokolofsky is the CEO and head coach of the Waves of Wilmington (WOW) swim team. He’s a Wilmington native who learned to swim at the Y and eventually joined WOW as a year-round swimmer.

“I remember being nine years old and diving in that pool for the first time. I've seen it all, and the people that have made this happen are too countless to name and thank,” he said.

Funding for the Olympic-sized pool came from the Nir Family, along with The Endowment ($6.5 million), and WOW.

WHQR Nir YMCA press conference for the pool.

WHQR requested the funding breakdowns from the YMCA and has not yet heard back.

Oaz Nir, who donated a share of funding, joked with the audience that Dick Jones, president and CEO of the YMCA Southeastern NC, said to Nir, “You know what? That's a great offer, but can you maybe double it?"

“I don't know if he said that because he wanted me to go away. So we talked about it, and I said, ‘Well, I'll make it.’ We [the Nir family] accepted it with two conditions: one, the project will be approved last year, and that construction will start this year,” Nir said.

Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said he remembered learning to swim in the intercoastal growing up and acknowledged how long it’s taken to build the pool.

“I don't think a lot of people remember this, but in 2006, we passed a parks bond, and in that parks bond was to do the study for an aquatic center, $700,000 [...] even though we couldn't get it off the ground at that time, and we tried, and thank you, Dick [Jones], for continuing to be a bulldog on this and just continue to drive this train,” Saffo said.

The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners also tried its hand at supporting the pool in years past.

Sokolofsky said the pool expansion was 20 years in the making and will alleviate the difficulties of navigating schedules for year-round and high school swim teams, swim lessons, and recreational use. And more importantly, “every child will be exposed to a life-saving skill that they can take with them for the rest of their lives.”

Sokolofsky, though, has had swimmers compete in Olympic Trials . This will be the first 50-meter pool in the Wilmington area; most are either 25-yard or 25-meter. This size matters because competitive swimmers can now train in an Olympic-sized pool as they work toward that pinnacle of competition.

David Sokolofsky, WOW head swim coach, shaking NHCS Superintendent Dr. Chris Barnes' hand at the press conference on Monday, November 16.

Sokolofsky added that he'll also be able to expand spots on WOW.

"We turn away kids every year for lack of space. It means better timeframes so our families can get home and have dinner together," he said.

During the press conference, New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Barnes said students from Murrayville Elementary were taking swim lessons through a program sponsored by The Endowment that teaches every NHCS second grader to swim.

The two-story, 34,000-square-foot building will ultimately hold up to 600 spectators. For competitions, the pool will have a timing system and a video scoreboard.

Construction workers from Monteith Construction (Becker Morgan Group did the design plans) will begin moving 450 dump trucks of soil over a three-month period.

