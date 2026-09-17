Mold closes several wings of Hoggard High School, remediation costs approach $470,000

While the cafeteria was already closed earlier this month , and students moved to Hebbe Gym to eat meals, Superintendent Dr. Christopher Barnes said he had closed three more science classrooms, based on visual inspections.

Closures now include parts of Hoggard’s cafeteria, science, and JROTC/Arts wings, which include classrooms for JROTC, arts, chorus, and the band room. It’s unclear at this time when they will be reopened — but the goal for at least the cafeteria and JROTC/Arts wing is the end of the month.

The mold situation appears to have been caused, or at least exacerbated, by New Hanover County Schools district’s practice of “temperature setbacks” over the summer. That is, essentially, running the HVAC at lower levels, allowing the buildings to be warmer during non-class hours to save money. The district said this was a longstanding part of broader efforts to manage utility costs, like HVAC operation.

But when combined with this summer’s exceptional hot and humid conditions, the conditions for mold were apparently ripe. As temperatures rose to near 100 degrees around the state, many schools have struggled with HVAC issues, as recently reported by NC Local.

“However, this summer's prolonged periods of extreme heat and humidity, combined with the challenges associated with aging building systems, created conditions we had not previously experienced and therefore did not anticipate,” according to a district spokesperson.

Barnes and a district spokesperson both told WHQR they’re “re-evaluating” current energy management practices, and “exploring alternative strategies that better balance operational efficiency with maintaining healthy, comfortable learning environments for students and staff.”

“Our goal is to learn from this experience,” a spokesperson said.

Barnes noted that Hoggard’s current HVAC system doesn’t have independent humidity controls, meaning the only way to control that is to decrease temperatures during non-school hours – though at additional operating cost. He said that may well be worth it to avoid another mold situation.

The remediation costs for the are currently around $470,000, though additional costs could accrue. In addition to remediation efforts, Barnes said the district was putting rush orders on dehumidifiers, including specialized units for the school’s vent system.

According to a spokesperson, NHCS does have money in its annual budget set aside for remediation expenses, but the cost of the Hoggard issues has risen “above and beyond” what the district currently has available. However, the spokesperson noted that NHCS has savings from the spending freeze last year that are helping to fund the remediation.

Communicating next steps

On Thursday, Barnes said he had met with Hoggard staff and was soon meeting with a remediation specialist.

He’s also planning a meeting with staff and family next week to apprise them of the steps they’re taking. According to a district spokesperson, the meeting is slated for Wednesday from 4 to 5 p.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. with families.

In documents acquired by WHQR, parents were first informed of the JROTC/Arts wing closures on August 28. For the cafeteria closures, that came on September 4. On September 11, Barnes sent a letter to Hoggard staff and families that the cafeteria’s closure would take longer than expected – and responded to allegations that the district was just “replacing tiles” and not remediating the mold.

He acknowledged that the situation was “frustrating” and that “proper mold remediation involves much more than replacing a ceiling tile and that the work to come would include things like sealing affected areas, thoroughly cleaning affected areas using HEPA vacuums and antimicrobial products, inspecting HVAC systems, and completing final inspections until the area is returned to normal use.”

On Friday, September 11, 24 Hoggard High teachers sent a letter to Barnes and the NHCS Board of Education writing that there was a “lack of clear communication from district leaders regarding conditions.”

They requested that Barnes meet with them – and with the Hoggard community, which is now scheduled. The staff additionally were requesting documents with any prior environmental assessments and confirmation whether there was an attempt to cut costs by reducing use of the HVAC.

They ended the letter by writing, “We understand that maintaining a large school facility is complex and remediation takes time. What we are asking for is transparency, thorough investigation, and meaningful action when potential health and safety concerns arise.”

Hoggard staff had heard there was a consultant’s report that outlined how the district could cut costs over the summer; however, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Rob Morgan wrote in an email that, “No outside consultant was hired by the district to develop recommendations related to air conditioning setbacks or reductions in operation.”

Like Barnes and the district told WHQR, Morgan told staff that temperature setbacks were a standard practice that was now being evaluated due to the extreme heat and humidity of the summer.

Assistant Principal Jeremiah Johnson informed staff that they would, for the foreseeable future, host meals in the Hebbe Gym. Staff were informed of their new duties on the evening of September 13.

Other issues, potential bond funding

Hoggard High is not alone in battling mold — Noble Middle, informing parents on September 3, recently found an infestation in the drama and orchestra rooms, to which the district said they were using “HEPA-filtered air cleaning, and evaluating the HVAC system and humidity levels, as recommended by the environmental professionals.”

The district also hosted a community meeting at Laney High School in response to concerns about drainage issues in and around the football fields. They wrote in a message to parents and staff that they are “evaluating drainage around the track to identify any additional concerns. Additional diagnostic work, including camera inspection and jettison of stormwater lines, remains available if further investigation is needed.”

According to a recent assessment of all the district’s facilities, there were billions of dollars in capital needs identified. The upcoming NHC school bond, if passed, will provide $320.5 million in new construction and upgrades to buildings, which include HVAC.

For now, about $20 million is slated to “address critical building infrastructure needs by modernizing and replacing aging HVAC systems across campuses.” Out of this allocation, Hoggard is set to receive $275,000 to replace all R-22 (air conditioning units) systems. Specific upgrades to HVAC systems are slated for Roland Grise Middle, and DC Virgo, along with Carolina Beach, Wrightsville Beach, Gregory, and Anderson elementaries.