Your Digital Career Kit: A Workshop for ILM Creatives

Level up your online organization, booking practices, web presence and more with this workshop aimed at Wilmington's Creative Community!

The Cape Fear Literacy Council and Encore Magazine present the next workshop of the Creative Connections series: Your Digital Career Kit. Attendees will receive free workable resources around activities like booking, EPKs, social media and file organization and learn how to use them to level up your creative career in the New Year. This workshop is FREE but requires registration:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-digital-career-kit-resources-for-creatives-tickets-2001378714611?aff=oddtdtcreator