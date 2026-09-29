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Your Digital Career Kit: A Workshop for ILM Creatives

Your Digital Career Kit: A Workshop for ILM Creatives

Level up your online organization, booking practices, web presence and more with this workshop aimed at Wilmington's Creative Community!

The Cape Fear Literacy Council and Encore Magazine present the next workshop of the Creative Connections series: Your Digital Career Kit. Attendees will receive free workable resources around activities like booking, EPKs, social media and file organization and learn how to use them to level up your creative career in the New Year. This workshop is FREE but requires registration:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/your-digital-career-kit-resources-for-creatives-tickets-2001378714611?aff=oddtdtcreator

The Eagle's Dare
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cape Fear Literacy Council
(910) 251-0911
info@cfliteracy.org
http://cfliteracy.org

Artist Group Info

deliatheartist@gmail.com
The Eagle's Dare
420 N. 3rd Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103996287
events@theeaglesdare.com
https://www.theeaglesdare.com/