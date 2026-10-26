Kids ages 5 and younger and their caregivers enjoy yoga, stories, and music; bring a yoga mat, beach towel, or blanket, as only a limited number of mats are available. Registration is required, and there is no charge. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/yoga-storytime-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-17/