© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
STREAMING WHQR WITH ALEXA IS TEMPORARILY DOWN. As we work on fixing this issue, stream WHQR channels from our app or website. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Yoga Storytime (Pleasure Island Library)

Yoga Storytime (Pleasure Island Library)

Kids ages 5 and younger and their caregivers enjoy yoga, stories, and music; bring a yoga mat, beach towel, or blanket, as only a limited number of mats are available. Registration is required, and there is no charge. At Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room in Carolina Beach. Cost: Free. Hosted by New Hanover County Public Library. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/yoga-storytime-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-17/

Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
10:15 AM - 10:45 AM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
www.nhclibrary.org
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72
Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428