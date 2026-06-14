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XULL BEER CO: Tap Takeover - Fermental

XULL BEER CO: Tap Takeover - Fermental

Join the fine folks at Fermental as we celebrate Tennessee beer with XUL BEER CO. of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Saturday June 20th, 11am-11pm

MULTIPLE DRAFTS. CANS. LIVE MUSIC. FOOD TRUCK.

Founded in 2020 XUL BEER Company (pronounced "Zool") is known for its award-winning fruited sours, hop-forward ales, and pastry stouts. The brewery has expanded from its original Knoxville taproom to operate multiple facilities across Tennessee.

If you consult Urban Dictionary, “Xul” is described as the Sumerian adjective for both “great” and “evil.” It is also a nod to the pop culture consumed by the founders, a play on a necromancer character from the Diablo video game series, and a clever take on the demon dog in Ghostbusters. Whichever way you spin it, Xul is wickedly good at what they set out to do.

Fermental is excited to welcome XUL BEER to our corner of the beer world, with brewery folks, giveaways, and BEER!

More info: xulbeer.com

FOOD TRUCK: Leo's Pizza 5pm
LIVE MUSIC: Martin McConnell 7pm

Family Friendly. Pet Friendly. Free Parking. 910-821-0362

Fermental
11:00 AM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Fermental
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
Fermental
600 S. 17th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-821-0362
fermentalist@gmail.com
www.fermental.net