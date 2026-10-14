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Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Wine Tasting Wednesday is back on November 4th!

Join us from 6–8 pm as we welcome one of our newest wine reps, Neil from Haw River Wine Merchant, for another laid-back journey through some delicious finds from his portfolio!

Since 1995, Haw River Wine Merchant has been connecting the Carolinas with the families behind some incredible wines, with a focus on authenticity, exceptional value, and sourcing directly from the people who make it all happen. With a portfolio featuring more than 50 estates across Italy, France, and Spain, there's plenty to explore!

Come sip, discover a new favorite, and learn a little more about what's in your glass. We'll have three varietals to sample for just $5, no reservations needed. Just bring yourself, a friend, and your curiosity!

-Wednesday, November 4th
-6–8 PM
-$5 per person | 3 varietals

While you’re here, take advantage of our Wednesday wine specials: $5 House Wine + $9 All Other Wines by the Glass! 

Flytrap Brewing
$5 per person
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 4 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina