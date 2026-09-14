Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Wine Tasting Wednesday is coming back!

Save the date: On Wednesday, October 7th we have another evening of sipping, learning, and discovering something new. This time, we’re welcoming our friend Lauren from Winebow to guide us through three carefully selected varietals from our rotating wine list, including featured pours from our exclusive From the Cellar bottle-only menu.

If Lauren looks familiar, you may recognize her from some of our fun wine + dinner pairings with our friends at Savorez! We’re excited to have her back at Flytrap for another relaxed and educational tasting.

Wednesday, October 7th

6–8 PM

$5 per person

No reservations required — just stop by and sip with us!

While you’re here, take advantage of our Wednesday wine specials: $5 House Wine + $9 All Other Wines by the Glass!