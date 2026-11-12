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Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Wine Tasting Wednesday at Flytrap Brewing!

Unwind the 1st Wednesday of each month with wine, conversation, & curated pours!

Join us Wednesday, December 2nd, from 6–8 PM for our next monthly Wine Tasting featuring our longtime rep Chris from Kellogg Selections. Chris will be bringing along a fun selection of wines from their extensive portfolio, sharing a few stories, tasting notes, and insights along the way.

For just $5 per person, enjoy three curated varietals in a relaxed, casual setting. No reservations required — just show up, grab a tasting ticket & glass, and enjoy!

And while you're here, take advantage of our weekly "Wine Wednesday" specials: $5 house wine pours and $9 all other wines by the glass.

See you then!

Flytrap Brewing
$5 per person
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 2 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
www.flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut St
Wilmington, North Carolina