Wine Tasting & Pairing at The Collective

Join Wine with Emma at The Collective for a cozy fall Sip School featuring four guided wine tastings and an individual curated snack pairing

Join Wine with Emma at The Collective Day Spa for a cozy fall edition of Sip School.

Sip School is Wine 101, designed to make wine feel approachable, interesting, and easy to understand. Whether you are completely new to wine or already know what you like, all wine knowledge levels are welcome.

During this guided experience, guests will explore four wines while learning the basics of tasting, identifying flavors and aromas, understanding common wine terms, and feeling more confident choosing, ordering, and talking about wine.

Each ticket includes:

• A guided exploration of four wines

• An individual curated snack pairing box

• Tasting materials

• A relaxed, seated experience on the patio at The Collective Day Spa in Leland

No prior wine knowledge is needed. Come ready to learn, sip, and enjoy a fun evening in a comfortable, judgment-free setting.