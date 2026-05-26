Join Wine with Emma at Freya’s Haus for a fun and creative Wine Glass Painting + Wine Tasting night. Guests will enjoy a guided tasting of 3 wines, paint 2 crystal wine glasses, and take their glasses home at the end of the evening. All painting supplies are included, and no artistic experience is needed. Just come ready to sip, paint, and enjoy a relaxed night out.

Tickets are $60 per person and include the wine tasting, 2 wine glasses, painting supplies, and take-home care instructions. This is a 21+ event.