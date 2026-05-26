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Wine Glass Painting + Wine Tasting

Wine Glass Painting + Wine Tasting

Join Wine with Emma at Freya’s Haus for a fun and creative Wine Glass Painting + Wine Tasting night. Guests will enjoy a guided tasting of 3 wines, paint 2 crystal wine glasses, and take their glasses home at the end of the evening. All painting supplies are included, and no artistic experience is needed. Just come ready to sip, paint, and enjoy a relaxed night out.

Tickets are $60 per person and include the wine tasting, 2 wine glasses, painting supplies, and take-home care instructions. This is a 21+ event.

Freya's Haus
60
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Wine with Emma
3152695540
winewithemma@gmail.com
winewithemma.com
Freya's Haus
55 Scotts Hill Loop Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28411
704-577-2949
Info@freyashaus.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Freyas-Haus-100085458832090/