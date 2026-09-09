Wilmington Sewing Store Hosts Free Class to Celebrate Teach the World to Sew Day™

As part of the second annual Teach the World to Sew Day, Fran’s Sewing Circle will be hosting a free class. Up to 40 participants will be guided through making this year’s project, a sunglasses case. Anyone is invited to register for the event.

Teach the World to Sew Day is a free global event where participants can join beginner-friendly classes hosted by participating SINGER dealers, select Michaels stores and additional partner locations around the world. People around the world can participate from home virtually by registering on the event page.

Last year's inaugural event brought together more than 5,000 participants across 17 countries and 5 continents, giving aspiring makers an accessible opportunity to learn a new skill or rediscover a hobby they once loved from established experts in their communities.