The Williston Fall Festival is FREE, fun, family friendly and informative. Important cultural and community based organizations will be on hand to provide information about access to education, health, and empowerment. Feast Down East is bringing the mobile farmers market, EBT is accepted. And The Foxes Boxes will be selling delicious food. PLUS: free games, music, and relaxing in good company. The event is sponsored by the Williston Middle School PTA, New Hanover Chapter of the NAACP, and the New Hanover County Association of Educators (NHCAE). Everyone is welcome!