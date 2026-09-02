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Williston Fall Festival

Williston Fall Festival

The Williston Fall Festival is FREE, fun, family friendly and informative. Important cultural and community based organizations will be on hand to provide information about access to education, health, and empowerment. Feast Down East is bringing the mobile farmers market, EBT is accepted. And The Foxes Boxes will be selling delicious food. PLUS: free games, music, and relaxing in good company. The event is sponsored by the Williston Middle School PTA, New Hanover Chapter of the NAACP, and the New Hanover County Association of Educators (NHCAE). Everyone is welcome!

Williston Middle School
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Williston Middle School PTA
9176230106
WillistonVolunteers@gmail.com
Williston Middle School PTA
Williston Middle School
401 S. 10th Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9176230106
WillistonVolunteers@gmail.com
https://www.givebacks.com/causes/williston/events/12b1b2ddac