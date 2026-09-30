Will DesMarais live at Flytrap Brewing!
Will DesMarais live at Flytrap Brewing!
Join us for live music in the Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch!
While you're out enjoying the Brooklyn Arts Social District (12-5) be sure to make Flytrap a stop along the way. Will DesMarais will be jamming from 2-5 pm. Grab a pint and some grub from the Birrieria La Rosita food truck (1-4) and settle in for some good tunes for your Saturday afternoon!
Dinner Truck: Well Fed Ed 5-8 pm
Flytrap Brewing
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Flytrap Brewing
9107692881
barfly@flytrapbrewing.com
Flytrap Brewing
319 Walnut StWilmington, North Carolina