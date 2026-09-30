Will DesMarais live at Flytrap Brewing!

Join us for live music in the Flytrap Brewing Pumpkin Patch!

While you're out enjoying the Brooklyn Arts Social District (12-5) be sure to make Flytrap a stop along the way. Will DesMarais will be jamming from 2-5 pm. Grab a pint and some grub from the Birrieria La Rosita food truck (1-4) and settle in for some good tunes for your Saturday afternoon!

Dinner Truck: Well Fed Ed 5-8 pm