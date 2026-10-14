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Water Safety Night

Water Safety Night

Free, community-wide water safety night hosted by the UNCW Yacht Club. UNCW Women's Basketball Head Coach Nicole Woods shares her story of nearly drowning at Wrightsville Beach this summer, and The Qualified Captain covers boat and water safety: rip currents, crucial habits on the water, and what to do in an emergency. Raffle and giveaways from local businesses. Open to UNCW students and the whole Wilmington community.

RSVP (free): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/water-safety-night-tickets-2003430166559

Student Organization sponsorship of guest speakers does not necessarily imply approval or endorsement of the views expressed by UNCW.

UNCW Cameron Hall, Room 105
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Yacht Club
uncwboatclub@uncw.edu
UNCW Cameron Hall, Room 105
601 S. College Rd
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403