Wednesday, September 23rd | 10-11 AM

Reception Hall | Free

Discover how you can make a difference at CAM’s Volunteer Open House. Meet CAM staff and the Volunteer Coordinator, learn about volunteer opportunities, and explore how your interests can support Eastern North Carolina’s premier art museum. Volunteer opportunities will be presented, with time to ask questions and learn more about what it’s like to be part of CAM’s volunteer community.

Each year, CAM volunteers contribute thousands of hours in support of CAM’s mission as a cultural gathering place for the region. Volunteers gain insight into museum operations, connect with Wilmington’s cultural community, and take part in meaningful social and educational experiences.

Small bites and seasonal beverages, including wine, water, and tea, will be served. Join us to learn how you can be part of CAM’s extraordinary team of volunteers.

Learn more about being a CAM volunteer here!