Vivace Extravaganza
Vivace Extravaganza
The 2026 Vivace International Music Festival closes its Showcase Series with a Vivace Extravaganza! Co-artistic directors Marina Lomazov and Joseph Rackers lead works that showcase students and faculty in solos and ensembles ranging from familiar classics to surprising crossovers. A perfect live event for a whole family to enjoy, the hour-long concert will proceed seamlessly, without conventional breaks for applause and end on a surprising note!
St. James Episcopal Church
$40
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Vivace Music Foundation
910-536-2119
info@vivacemusicfoundation.org
St. James Episcopal Church
25 S. Third StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 763-1628
music@stjamesp.org