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Veterans Day Navy Band Concert

Veterans Day Navy Band Concert

🎶 Celebrate Veterans Day with live music aboard the Battleship NORTH CAROLINA! 🇺🇸

Join us Saturday, November 7, for a FREE concert featuring Four Star Edition, the popular music group of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band!

The one-hour concert begins at 6 p.m. on the Battleship's fantail. Come enjoy an evening of great music in honor of our nation's veterans!

🎟️ Admission is FREE, but tickets are required, and space is limited! Reserve yours today: https://bit.ly/usffb-battleship

The U.S. Fleet Forces Band (USFF) known as the "Finest in the Fleet" serves as the musical ambassador for Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, VA. One of their primary missions is to provide musical support for military ceremonies and events, foreign dignitaries and Navy community outreach engagements throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Ohio River Valley areas of the U.S. Performing will be the "Four Star Edition" popular music group of the USFF.

Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
$0
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
(910) 399-9100
http://www.battleshipnc.com

Artist Group Info

U.S. Fleet Forces Band
jessica.federman@dncr.nc.gov
https://www.usff.navy.mil/band/
Battleship NORTH CAROLINA
1 Battleship Road
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
(910) 399-9100
http://www.battleshipnc.com