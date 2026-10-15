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UNCW Writers Week '26 Presents: An Evening with Lauren Collins, Author of They Stole a City

UNCW Writers Week '26 Presents: An Evening with Lauren Collins, Author of They Stole a City

As part of UNCW Writers’ Week 2026, Wilmington native and New Yorker staff writer Lauren Collins will be joined by former 1898 Legacies and Futures Research Collective Fellow Kimi Faxon Hemingway to discuss Collins' new book, They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy. This multigenerational narrative examines the lasting impact of the 1898 Wilmington Massacre and the families whose lives continue to be shaped by its legacy.

Book sales on site.

For the full Writers' Week schedule and event details, visit writersweek2026sentience.sched.com.

UNCW Kenan Auditorium
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Department of Creative Writing
9109627063
https://uncw.edu/writersweek/
UNCW Kenan Auditorium
601 S. College Rd
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
910.962.3500
http://uncw.edu/arts