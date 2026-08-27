UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Wolves
UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Wolves
Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. THIS SHOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE AND SENSITIVE TOPICS
UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
UNCW’s MainStage Theater