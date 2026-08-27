© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Wolves

UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Wolves

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors. A portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals. THIS SHOW CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE AND SENSITIVE TOPICS

UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Oct 04, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/theatre/index.html
UNCW’s MainStage Theater