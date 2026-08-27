UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Reunion in Tauris
UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Reunion in Tauris
A modern version of Euripides' classic story of two siblings struggling to escape the long shadow of family violence. Journey to the mythical land of Tauris where Iphigenia and Orestes battle fickle deities and a tyrannical king in one last attempt to end the cycle of killing.
UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
UNCW’s MainStage Theater