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UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Reunion in Tauris

UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: The Reunion in Tauris

A modern version of Euripides' classic story of two siblings struggling to escape the long shadow of family violence. Journey to the mythical land of Tauris where Iphigenia and Orestes battle fickle deities and a tyrannical king in one last attempt to end the cycle of killing.

UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Nov 22, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/theatre/index.html
UNCW’s MainStage Theater