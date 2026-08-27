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UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella

UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: Rodger's and Hammerstein's Cinderella

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. As adapted for the stage, with great warmth and more than a touch of hilarity, this romantic fairy tale still warms the hearts of children and adults alike. This Enchanted Edition is inspired by the 1997 teleplay.

UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Feb 21, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/theatre/index.html
UNCW’s MainStage Theater