UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: By the Bog of Cats
UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: By the Bog of Cats
The prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish Traveller who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment in a world where all whom she has loved have discarded her. Loosely based on Euripides’ tragedy Medea, By the Bog of Cats is arguably the most powerful reworking of a Greek tragedy on the modern stage.
UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Apr 25, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Event Supported By
UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
UNCW’s MainStage Theater