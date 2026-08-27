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UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: By the Bog of Cats

UNCW Department of Theatre Presents: By the Bog of Cats

The prophetic tale of Hester Swane, an Irish Traveller who attempts to come to terms with a lifetime of abandonment in a world where all whom she has loved have discarded her. Loosely based on Euripides’ tragedy Medea, By the Bog of Cats is arguably the most powerful reworking of a Greek tragedy on the modern stage.

UNCW’s MainStage Theater
$5-$12
Every week through Apr 25, 2027.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

UNCW Department of Theatre
(910) 962-2061
theatre@uncw.edu
https://uncw.edu/theatre/index.html
UNCW’s MainStage Theater