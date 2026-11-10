Ti Elle' aBee Stuffed Popovers & Beer Pairing at Flytrap Brewing!

Our first Stuffed Popovers & Beer Pairing with Ti Elle’ aBee was such a hit that she sold out! So, naturally, we had to bring her back for another round.

Join us Sunday, November 22nd from 3–6 PM as we welcome Ti Elle’ aBee back to Flytrap for an afternoon of sweet AND savory indulgence. Beth's gluten-free, protein-rich popovers bring a little nostalgic comfort with a thoughtful twist, blending the goodness of herbs and botanicals with locally sourced honey and carefully selected ingredients.

She'll be serving up an assortment of stuffed popover creations, and we'll have a few of our crisp small batch brews ready to pair alongside them.

You loved them last time, so don't wait too long to grab yours! Come hungry, grab a pint, and enjoy a little Sunday afternoon treat with us.

Sunday, November 22nd | 3–6 PM

STAY TUNED FOR THE PAIRING MENU DROP!