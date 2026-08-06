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"TheyDream" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"TheyDream" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

After 20 years of chronicling his Puerto Rican family, a director and his mother face devastating losses. Through tears and laughter, they craft animations that bring their loved ones back to life, discovering that every act of creation is also an act of letting go.

There will be a community discussion with the filmmaker and community partners after the screening. This screening is brought to you by South Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium, Cucalorus Film Foundation, and WHQR.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org