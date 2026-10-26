Therapy Dog Storytime
Therapy Dog Storytime
Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers meet a therapy dog and share 25 minutes of dog-themed stories, songs and movement at Pleasure Island Library in Carolina Beach. The free New Hanover County Public Library program may require registration. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com
Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/therapy-dog-storytime-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-06/
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
10:15 AM - 10:40 AM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
New Hanover County Public Library
910-798-6300
Pleasure Island Library, Programming Room
1401 N Lake Park Blvd #72Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428