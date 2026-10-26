Children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers meet a therapy dog and share 25 minutes of dog-themed stories, songs and movement at Pleasure Island Library in Carolina Beach. The free New Hanover County Public Library program may require registration. More Carolina Beach and Kure Beach events, live music and weekly specials: whatsupcb.com

Full details on whatsupcb.com: https://whatsupcb.com/events/therapy-dog-storytime-pleasure-island-library-2026-11-06/