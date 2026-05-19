Wilmington’s beloved free-to-the-public performances return with something truly special, The Shakespeare Dream Festival —where visitors and locals alike gather for free, family-friendly performances of the Bard’s most beloved works under the stars at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.

Cape Fear Shakespeare – 34th Season Shakespeare Dream Festival Celebration!

• A Midsummer Night’s Dream – CF Shakespeare on the Green • 12th Night, or What Evah – The Shakespeare Youth Company • The Shakespeare Dream Garden

