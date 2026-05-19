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The Shakespeare Dream Festival

The Shakespeare Dream Festival

Wilmington’s beloved free-to-the-public performances return with something truly special, The Shakespeare Dream Festival —where visitors and locals alike gather for free, family-friendly performances of the Bard’s most beloved works under the stars at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
Cape Fear Shakespeare – 34th Season Shakespeare Dream Festival Celebration!
• A Midsummer Night’s Dream – CF Shakespeare on the Green • 12th Night, or What Evah – The Shakespeare Youth Company • The Shakespeare Dream Garden

Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.

Event Supported By

Cape Fear Shakespeare, Ltd.
910 399 2878
shakespeareonthegreen03@yahoo.com
https://www.capefearshakespeare.com
Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
1925 Amphitheater Dr
Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
910 399 2878
shakespeareonthegreen03@yahoo.com
https://www.capefearshakespeare.com